StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Midwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 95,202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 58.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 51.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 91,106.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

