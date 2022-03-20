Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

HLF stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,747,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

