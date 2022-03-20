Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

NUWE opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.54.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 69.75% and a negative net margin of 247.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.