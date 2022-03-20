Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

