Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.67.

Welltower stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. Welltower has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Welltower by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Welltower by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

