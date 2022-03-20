Nordea Investment Management AB Has $84.62 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,941 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.85% of Genpact worth $84,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genpact by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Genpact by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on G. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

