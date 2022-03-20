Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SMED shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 174,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

