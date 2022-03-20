Nordea Investment Management AB Has $66.32 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.66% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $66,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

