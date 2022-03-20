MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). MannKind posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

MNKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.58 on Thursday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $901.44 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

