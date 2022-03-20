S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $459.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $468.00 to $459.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $454.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $477.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $409.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $342.60 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

