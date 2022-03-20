The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $551,359.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $551,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JOE opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.08. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

