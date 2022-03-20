The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $551,359.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $551,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of JOE opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.08. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $58.09.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
St. Joe Company Profile (Get Rating)
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on St. Joe (JOE)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.