IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $466,500.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $642.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

IRMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

