aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.44.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 82.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

