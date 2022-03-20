Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Shares of RVLV opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

