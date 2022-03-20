RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.
Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,015,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RADA Electronic Industries (Get Rating)
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
