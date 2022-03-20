RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.84.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,015,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 278,582 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

