StockNews.com Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Hold

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.55.

Ferrari stock opened at $209.61 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average of $233.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $374,511,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $297,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

