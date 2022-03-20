StockNews.com Upgrades Transocean (NYSE:RIG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 50.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

