AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $10,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

