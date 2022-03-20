AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,614 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79.

