AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.89% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.

EDIV stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

