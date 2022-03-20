Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NBR. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.50.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $148.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.04. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

