Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

GOL stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

