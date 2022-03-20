Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on GOL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.
GOL stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
