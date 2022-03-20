Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of FSP opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.