SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,381 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

