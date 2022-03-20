Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 4.17% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ UAE opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

