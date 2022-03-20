AE Wealth Management LLC Has $16.88 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.83% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 219,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 284,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

