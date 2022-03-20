24,500 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $11.88 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79.
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
