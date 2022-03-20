New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after buying an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.