Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $56.28

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.28, but opened at $57.86. Atlanticus shares last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 1,310 shares.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The company has a market cap of $900.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

