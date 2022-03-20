MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading Down 4.8%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.20. 30,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,085,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $942.66 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.18.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

