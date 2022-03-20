MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading Down 4.8%

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.20. 30,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,085,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $942.66 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
