Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 470,089 shares.The stock last traded at $107.82 and had previously closed at $107.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $191,514,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.