Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 28508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71.
About Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL)
