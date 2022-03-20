Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.88

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 228449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.95 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.63.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

