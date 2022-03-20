Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.14% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.