ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) PT Raised to $85.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of MANT opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter worth $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ManTech International by 82.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.