Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.
Shares of WSM opened at $164.18 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.40.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
