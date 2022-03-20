Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.42. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $154.53 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.