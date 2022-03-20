Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.
About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
