Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 196,789 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.