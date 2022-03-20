Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT Raised to $45.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

NYSE:CMC opened at $40.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.