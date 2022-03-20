Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $129.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.49.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

