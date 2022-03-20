Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

