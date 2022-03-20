Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.23.

SES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$261,043.09.

TSE:SES opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.49 and a 12 month high of C$6.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.