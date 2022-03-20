Michael Cooper Purchases 30,000 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael Cooper purchased 30,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.
Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Michael Cooper purchased 320,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00.
TSE D.UN opened at C$29.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$30.53.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Stories
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.