Michael Cooper Purchases 30,000 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael Cooper purchased 30,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Cooper purchased 320,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,678,400.00.

TSE D.UN opened at C$29.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$30.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.94.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.