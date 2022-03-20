Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, John Renger sold 20,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Renger sold 5,873 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,555.00.

On Monday, December 27th, John Renger sold 4,127 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Renger sold 7,300 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00.

Shares of CERE opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 2.77. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

