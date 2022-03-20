Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

