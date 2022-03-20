Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,032,130.00 in Stock

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 17,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.50, for a total value of C$1,032,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,775,213.50.

Nora Duke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of Fortis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$900,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of Fortis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$60.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$59.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.13. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$53.04 and a 52-week high of C$61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

FTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

