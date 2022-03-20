Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down to $17.63

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $16.78. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 73,914 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.