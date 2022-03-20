Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 55.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 24.6% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after purchasing an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

