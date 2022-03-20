Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,843 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.40 and a 200 day moving average of $267.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

