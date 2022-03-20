TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSP. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.65.

TuSimple stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. On average, analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,181 shares of company stock worth $447,438 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

